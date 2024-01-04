Thursday, January 4, 2024
Norton to grace Coral Coast 7s as Ambassador

The 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s will have England great Dan Norton as its Ambassador.

The 35-year-old is the leading all-time try scorer in the World 7s Series with over 350 tries, beating the previous record of 244 held by Kenya’s Collins Injera at the 2017 Hong Kong Sevens tournament.

Norton is the 14th Ambassador of the tournament and will be inducted in the Walk of Fame in Sigatoka prior to the commencement of the tournament this month.

Previous Ambassadors include legends like Waisale Serevi, Ben Gollings, DJ Forbes, the late Johan Lomu, David Campese, Collins Injera, Lote Tuqiri, Viliame Satala, Rupeni Caucaunibuca, George Gregan, Bryan Habana, Karl Tenana and legendary coach Gordon Tietjens.

The tournament kicks off on 18 January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
