NZ beats Fiji in Oceania 7s final

New Zealand came from behind to beat Fiji 24-17 and claim the international title of the Oceania Sevens in Brisbane today.

Fiji made a brilliant start to the match and tries from Captain Joseva Talacolo and Vuiviawa Naduvalo gave the side a 10-0 lead.

Moses Leo and Che Clark’s back to back tries towards the end of the first half and a successful conversion from Akuila Rokolisoa gave the Kiwis a 12-10 lead at the break.

Clark scored two more tries in the second half to put New Zealand in the driver’s seat.

A try by Naduvalo reignited Fiji’s hopes and in the dying moments of the match, Waisea Nacuqu knocked the ball in front of the try-line, allowing New Zealand to salvage the win.