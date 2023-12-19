OSA to strengthen Fiji’s security capabilities

Japan in its effort to maintain its philosophy in the National Security Strategy as a peace-loving nation has signed an Official Security Assistance (OSA), which is a grant in aid programme, with the Fiji Government.

The OSA is a cooperation framework of a diplomatic undertaking with financial assistance to provide equipment and supplies as well as assistance for infrastructure development to strengthen the security capacities and improve the defence capabilities of recipient countries.

The assistance aims at ensuring peace, stability and security based on the rule of law, humanitarian activities and/or international peace cooperation activities.

In ensuring stability and security towards regional peace, the Fiji Navy who has been earmarked to be the designated agency receiving the assistance, to enhance infrastructure and resources for the Fiji Navy to bolster its ability to safeguard our maritime borders.

In terms of resources, the grant provided is not only limited to the procurement of naval boats but other technical equipment to support the role of the Fiji Navy.

Acting Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Filimoni Vosarogo together with the Japanese Chargé de affaires Tanaka Kenichiro officially signed the documents in Suva yesterday.