Monday, September 4, 2023
Pacific Elders’ Voice gathers for key meeting

The Pacific Elders’ Voice (PEV), a distinguished assembly of Pacific leaders has gathered in Suva to deliberate on issues for the next two days.

The inaugural strategic meeting which commenced today aims to lay down the organization’s roadmap while addressing the Pacific’s pressing issues and opportunities.

PEV, known for its independent and analytical stance, has previously echoed the region’s concerns on matters as diverse as climate change, gender equality, nuclear discharges, regional security, and human rights.

Their extensive commentary, available on the pacificelders.org website, showcases their commitment to championing justice, equality, and human rights in the Pacific.

While the Suva meet-up promises introspection and planning, it also ensures engagement with the wider public.

The highlight includes a session at the Fiji National University’s Leadership Seminar Series, where they will indulge in a “Talanoa on Leadership for a Sustainable Pacific.”

This session is expected to be an insightful dialogue on nurturing leadership to drive sustainability in the region.

A press conference scheduled for 6 September at the GPH in Suva will offer a platform for the PEV members to shed light on the organization’s priorities and the contemporary challenges the Pacific is grappling with.

This will be a key moment for media agencies to gain firsthand insights and engage in a dialogue with these venerated leaders.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
