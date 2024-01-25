Thursday, January 25, 2024
Pareti to head Information Department

Former Journalist Samisoni Pareti is the new Director for Information.

He replaces Izek Lal, who resigned last year.

Pareti has had extensive stings in the media industry not only in Fiji, but across the region and working as a correspondent for news agencies across the globe.

The new director was also part of the People’s Alliance Party media term and worked as a key consultant in the Prime Minister’s transition team after the 2022 General Election.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Pareti is a key member of his communication team and would continue to do exceptionally well with the Department of Information.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
