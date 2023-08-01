Parliament bus programme returns after 4 years

The Parliament bus programme has returned after four years to cover ten secondary schools and Special School in Bua and Cakaudrove provinces.

The programme aims to educate students and teachers about the roles and functions of Parliament.

During the visit, the Principal of Immaculate Conception College Kenesi Volavola said that last time they are honoured to be the first school to have been visited by the team.

“The presentation was refreshing and enlightening and the students were fortunate to gain first-hand information on how the Parliament is run and the making of laws in Fiji”, Volavola said.

Principal of Napuka Secondary School Ramesh Naicker remarked that despite being one of the remote secondary schools in Cakaudrove, the Parliament team reached out to them and shared vital information to the students.

The team has visited Immaculate Conception College, Navatu Secondary School, Vatuvonu Secondary School, Napuka Secondary School, Nadogo Secondary School, Savusavu Special school, Savusavu Secondary School, Saqani High School and Naleba College so far.

The programme includes a 30-minutes presentation on the roles and function of Parliament.

The Governments of Australia, Japan and New Zealand are supporting the programme under the UNDP Fiji Parliament Support Project.

The visit will end this week Friday.