Passengers hurt in three-car collision

A three-car collision along the Queens Road near the Naidovi junction in Cuvu, Sigatoka yesterday afternoon resulted in passengers of one of the vehicles sustaining injuries.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana said the suspect is alleged to have suddenly made a right turn into Naidovi Road, when he bumped the vehicle coming from the opposite direction and as a result of the collision, they hit a third vehicle parked at the junction.

SSP Divuana said the passengers of the vehicle driven by a 52-year-old mechanic sustained injuries and have received medical treatment.

The suspect is yet to be questioned as investigations continue.

SSP Divuana said speeding continues to be an issue as reflected in bookings, and drivers need to adopt a change of mindset for their safety and of other road users.