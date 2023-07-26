PM defers China trip after office mishap

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has deferred his official visit to the People’s Republic of China that was scheduled for this week.

In a video statement from the Prime Minister’s Official Residence, Rabuka said this is after a minor injury while trying to get into the main door of Government Buildings.

Rabuka said that he was looking at his mobile phone, trying to walk up the steps, he tripped and hurt his head.

“I do not know whether my head is hurt more than the door, or the door hurt more than my head.” Rabuka joked

The Prime Minister is scheduled to go in for another review and change the dressing on his head.

Rabuka added that there was a slight blood spats on his shirt and a patch on his head, but there is nothing to worry about.

He said that there would be a lot of speculations into what happened yesterday; however, he was fine.