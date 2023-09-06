Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Police officers charged for serious crimes

Three Police officers were charged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month for serious crimes.

A 41-year-old Police officer was charged with one count of careless driving.

A 25-year-old officer was charged with one count of common assault while in another incident, a 55-year-old officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to his wife.

However, both these cases were discontinued due to inconsistent and insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile 56 people were charged with a total of 67 counts of serious offences in August.

The counts for serious crimes were murder (2), attempted murder (1), manslaughter (1), manslaughter arising from breach of duty (2), aggravated robbery (7), aggravated burglary (11), burglary (3), theft (17), arson (1), attempted arson (1), assault causing actual bodily harm (7), acts with intent to cause grievous harm (5), grievous harm (1), common assault (1), serious assault (1), unlawful cultivation (2), wrongful confinement (1), careless driving (1), breach of bail conditions (1) and breach of suspended sentence (1).

There were 38 victims of the 67 counts of serious offences and there were 10 incidents where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
