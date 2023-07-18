Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Officers on attempted rape charge remanded

Two Police officers charged with the attempted rape of a female colleague have been remanded in custody after fronting the Labasa Magistrates Court on Monday.

Kaushik Rattan and Shivnesh Kumar are charged with one count each of attempted rape.

.The prosecution objected to bail, stating that both accused have breached the trust of the public as Police officers and are a threat to the community.

Defence lawyer Amrit Sen argued there was no reason for the two to be remanded as both understand the consequences if they do not follow the bail conditions.

Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage ordered for both men to be remanded at the Labasa Corrections Centre and the case will be recalled on Friday.

The alleged incident occurred last Wednesday and was reported at the Seaqaqa Police Station on Thursday.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
