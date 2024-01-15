Over 3 tonnes of illicit drugs seized in Nadi

The Fiji Police Force yesterday seized over 3 tonnes of illicit drugs.

The drugs was stored in 797 medium size containers wrapped in brown tapes and was seized from a vacant house that is currently under construction in Namaka.

After testing, the preliminary results indicated that the drugs seized was methamphetamine.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said this should send a clear warning to all those trying to bring drugs in to the country.

“This is one of the biggest seizure ever and this shows that we are on top of things. The white powder seized was over 3 tons and it was stored in 797 medium size containers,” said Chew.

He said consistent raids by Police continues and more drugs are being seized.

“Our fight against drugs continue and we are out there trying to make our country free from drugs. The fight continues in the forms of raids and awareness through the Media or from our Community Policing Officers in settlements and schools.”

The Acting Commissioner also added that engagements with the organization’s external partners continues as part of its fight against illicit drugs.

The drugs seized are in Police custody and Investigation into the matter continues.