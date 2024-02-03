Saturday, February 3, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Prasad labels Koya’s statement as ludicrous

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the statement issued by the FijiFirst Acting General-Secretary Faiyaz Koya reflecting on the economy is ludicrous, political point scoring and outrageous.

Prof Prasad has lashed out at the Opposition for ignoring the fact that it was the FijiFirst Government that left a dilapidated health, education and social infrastructure which the Coalition Government is trying to restore.

He said Koya must come out of the shadows of former General-Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and work in the interest of the Fijian people.

Prof Prasad said the statement released by Koya on the economy yesterday lacked facts as was provided for by the Central Bank, where it stated that the economy has rebounded strongly over the last two years and has now returned to pre-pandemic levels much faster than earlier expected.

“Under the FijiFirst Government, three-years consecutively there were a massive economic contraction – in fact the largest economic contraction in the world.”

“This was partly due to the pandemic, largely due to the FijiFirst Government’s economic mismanagement and inability to diversify the economy, get the private sector driving growth and their voodoo economics of spending too much without having the money and burdening our people with over a substantial $9 billion in debt.”

According to the Central Bank, they noted an impressive recovery in the tourism industry with an all-time high visitor arrival of 929,740 in 2023 – a new record for Fiji.

“All the credit goes to all the hard-working tourism stakeholders, including thousands of our committed hospitality workers, and not to FijiFirst as claimed by Koya.”

The Deputy Prime Minister outlined that on the departure tax of $140, he said that the Opposition Member needed to be reminded that during their time and when he was Minister for Tourism, departure tax was $200 with an additional 25 percent tax (nine percent VAT, 10 per cent Environmental Climate Adaptation Levy CAL and six per cent Service Turnover Tax).

Prof Prasad said the claim that this Government is making the tourism market uncompetitive is ludicrous; in fact, it was the FijiFirst Government that had killed the tourism industry by overtaxing it.

He added that in the last 16 years,  FijiFirst Government took credit when things were good and blames others when things went wrong.

“The Government agrees with the RBF assessment that after the massive recovery in the tourism industry and the overall economy, growth will taper off to the trend growth rate of around 3 per cent.

“This doesn’t mean the economy is contracting as they seem to imply. The economy is now returning to trend growth as the tourism industry has peaked with capacity constraints now, our resource sectors are not doing as well as they should do, and the skill migration is having an impact on the workforce and the economy.”

“The Government is working with the private sector and other stakeholders to address these challenges,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of pas...

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube says the execution of any Nationa...
Entertainment

Usher to pay homage to R&B musi...

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he's giving R&B...
Entertainment

Actor and model Poonam Panday dies

Bollywood actor and model Poonam Pandey has died at just 32 from ce...
Rugby

Neville to lead Brumbies charge aga...

The ACT Brumbies have named Wallaby Cadeyrn Neville in the second-r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NDP must avoid lengthy plans of ...

News
Unity Fiji...

Usher to pay homage to R&B m...

Entertainment
Usher is s...

Actor and model Poonam Panday di...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Neville to lead Brumbies charge ...

Rugby
The ACT Br...

Karawalevu starts for Waratahs

Rugby
Exciting p...

Vunivalu, Uru to start for Reds

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Davis to miss Olympic Qualifiers...

Football
Fiji Kula'...

Drug suspects released on bail

News
The Magist...

Voss case adjourned for agreed f...

News
The matter...

Fiji to face Australia in Perth ...

Rugby
Fiji will ...

Krishna scoops ISL standout play...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Krishna’s brace steers Odi...

Football
A second-h...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2024 Fijian Drua vs ACT Brumbies (Pre-Season Match)