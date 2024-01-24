Put peoples interest first, Narube tells leaders

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube has called on the leaders of the People’s Alliance and the Social Democratic Liberal Party to put the interests of the Fijian people first in all decisions making.

Narube while responding to the recent dismissal of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro, urged the leaders to think with cool heads as emotions may be high right now to try and resist the political jostling that is taking place.

“I urged the two political parties to take the interest of the nation seriously in making their choices. The country is only one year out from the change in Government.”

“The people celebrated the return of freedom and democracy to our beautiful islands. In my view, these are precious, and we collectively need to do all we can to nurture and protect them,” Narube said.

The former Reserve Bank Governor urged the leaders of both parties not to sacrifice the good of the people for their partisan interests.

Narube said the Government must not return Fiji to those days of fear, intimidation and dictatorship – Fijians have suffered enough.

He said while Unity Fiji does not know the details of what had happened, we wish to underline that the universal principles of good governance and respect for the authorities must be paramount.

“Threats of returning Fiji to those dark days are not the way to go. It is not good for the economy and the livelihood of people.”

He also urged the leaders of the two parties put the political rhetoric and sabre-rattling aside and work out a solution that respects the wishes of the Fijian people.