Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

QVS dismantles Nasinu in Deans quarters

Queen Victoria School cruised into the Vodafone Deans Trophy semifinals after dominating Nasinu Secondary School 25-7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The students from Vulinitu shut out their Nasinu based counterparts, and displayed a well-polished game to the delight of their large support base in the crowds.

QVS fly-half Anare Tabakaucoro and fullback Maikeli Tirikula added a try each in the first half to put them in front.

Both tries were unconverted and saw the Easterners lead at half-time by 10-0.

Queen Victoria’s fiery backline proved hard to stop in the second spell with the scrambling Nasinu defence just not quick enough to close the gap.

QVS bagged two more tries to open side wing Avakuki Niusalelekitoga and outside centre Josefa Tubitau with Tabakaucoro adding a penalty and one conversion.

Nasinu managed a consolation converted try through reserve prop Rafaele Dagaga.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man charged for indecent assault

A 56-year-old man alleged to have indecently assaulted a young girl...
Business

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports CEO

Mesake Nawari has been appointed the new chief executive of Fiji Ai...
2023 Battle of Giants

Skipper Hughes credits teammates fo...

Skipper Setareki Hughes, who scored the lone goal in Rewa’s 1-0 win...
2023 Battle of Giants

We were our own enemy, says Chand

Labasa manager Ravinesh Chand says playing with 10 players was not ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man charged for indecent assault...

News
A 56-year-...

Nawari appointed Fiji Airports C...

Business
Mesake Naw...

Skipper Hughes credits teammates...

2023 Battle of Giants
Skipper Se...

We were our own enemy, says Chan...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa man...

Suva cruises into BOG semis

Football
Suva is th...

Champs Labasa suffer loss in BOG...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defending ...

Popular News

Navua injected with $4k boost fo...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Foot...

Police to ascertain cause of acc...

News
Two women ...

Zahid happy to rejoin Rewa for B...

2023 Battle of Giants
Experience...

Blues aim to win BOG after six y...

2023 Battle of Giants
Lautoka Pr...

Damaging heavy swell alert issue...

News
The Fiji M...

Ba – Labasa game ends in s...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man charged for indecent assault