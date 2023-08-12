QVS dismantles Nasinu in Deans quarters

Queen Victoria School cruised into the Vodafone Deans Trophy semifinals after dominating Nasinu Secondary School 25-7 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The students from Vulinitu shut out their Nasinu based counterparts, and displayed a well-polished game to the delight of their large support base in the crowds.

QVS fly-half Anare Tabakaucoro and fullback Maikeli Tirikula added a try each in the first half to put them in front.

Both tries were unconverted and saw the Easterners lead at half-time by 10-0.

Queen Victoria’s fiery backline proved hard to stop in the second spell with the scrambling Nasinu defence just not quick enough to close the gap.

QVS bagged two more tries to open side wing Avakuki Niusalelekitoga and outside centre Josefa Tubitau with Tabakaucoro adding a penalty and one conversion.

Nasinu managed a consolation converted try through reserve prop Rafaele Dagaga.