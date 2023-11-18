Leaders to respond quickly to climate issues: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders to assist the Pacific in responding to the immediate and urgent threat of climate change.

Speaking to APEC leaders in an informal dialogue session, Rabuka highlighted that this can be achieved through actions that mitigate and allow for better adaptation.

The Prime Minister took centre stage, urging leaders to take steps to increase climate actions and economic integration concerning trade and investment with smaller Pacific island nations.

He said Small Island Developing Countries now need more than just shared values.

Rabuka stated that they need strategies and partnerships with adequate and accessible resources to address this existential crisis, which is not the fault of Pacific island nations.

He had also expressed his hopes that leaders can align their ambitions in ways that are tangible, actionable, and innovative.

The meeting is currently underway in San Francisco.