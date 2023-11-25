Saturday, November 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Radradra jets in France to join Lyon

Flying Fijians utility back Semi Radradra arrived in France and immediately joined his new French Top 14 club Lyon Rugby today.

Radradra, who was part of Fiji’s Rugby World Cup campaign a month ago flew out of Fiji two days ago and jetted to France again where he was welcomed by Lyon Rugby players and officials at the training centre.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the Bristol Bears ended in February this year and he opted to cross the English Channel signing a two-year deal with Lyon.

Radradra was expected to join the club a week ago but was delayed due to work visa issues.

While he has just arrived in France, he will sit out of the Round 8 match against Bayonne at 4am tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Ravouvou set for Bristol Bears debu...

Former Fijian Drua centre Kalaveti Ravouvou will make his Bristol B...
Rugby

Sowakula to start, Yato moves to lo...

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula will make his first start...
News

Man drowns whilst diving in Naigani...

A 28-year-old man from Naigani Village is believed to be the countr...
News

More than 14k Fijians left in last ...

In the first nine months of 2023 (January-September), more than 12,...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ravouvou set for Bristol Bears d...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Sowakula to start, Yato moves to...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Man drowns whilst diving in Naig...

News
A 28-year-...

More than 14k Fijians left in la...

News
In the fir...

Paris Hilton welcomes second chi...

Entertainment
Paris Hilt...

Tiffany Haddish arrested for all...

Entertainment
Tiffany Ha...

Popular News

Specialists arrive for free hear...

News
A 20-membe...

Pair nominated for IRL Golden Bo...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Significant change to 2024 Parli...

News
The 2024 s...

Toddler latest case of drowning ...

News
Police has...

Police beef up operation to coun...

News
Increased ...

Palacios wins Miss Universe crow...

Entertainment
Miss Nicar...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Ravouvou set for Bristol Bears debut