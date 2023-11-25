Radradra jets in France to join Lyon

Flying Fijians utility back Semi Radradra arrived in France and immediately joined his new French Top 14 club Lyon Rugby today.

Radradra, who was part of Fiji’s Rugby World Cup campaign a month ago flew out of Fiji two days ago and jetted to France again where he was welcomed by Lyon Rugby players and officials at the training centre.

The 31-year-old’s contract with the Bristol Bears ended in February this year and he opted to cross the English Channel signing a two-year deal with Lyon.

Radradra was expected to join the club a week ago but was delayed due to work visa issues.

While he has just arrived in France, he will sit out of the Round 8 match against Bayonne at 4am tomorrow.