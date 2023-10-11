Radrigai puts champs in IDC semis

Midfielder Dave Radrigai netted a 71st minute winner as champions Suva beat Rewa 2-1 in their second Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight to book their place in the semifinals.

The Ravinesh Kumar coached side started the match well but lapse of concentration in defence allowed Setareki Hughes to sneak in with the opener in the 32nd minute.

His younger sibling- Bruce, levelled the scores for the hosts ten minutes later after getting a neat through pass from the midfield and walking in to the box and putting the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva.

The teams rested 1-1 at halftime and entered the second spell with the sole aim of searching the winner.

After numerous misses from both sides, Suva managed to find the winner through Radrigai after the Whites put relentless pressure in front of goal.

Replacement attackers Samuela Nabenia and Josaia Sela kept the pressure on the Suva defence in the latter part of the match while Merrill Nand and Rusiate Matarerega energized the Whites forward pack with more pace and fresh legs.

The result puts Rewa in a must win situation against Navua tomorrow.

Rewa and Navua will clash at 3pm while Suva will battle against Nad in its final group match at 5pm.

Starting teams:

Suva– Akuila Mateisuva, Meli Codro, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula (C), Bruce Hughes, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Joeli Ranitu, Samuela Drudru, Kavaia Rawaqa.

Rewa– Epeli Loaniceva, Peniame Drova, Patrick Joseph, Abbu Zahid , Setareki Hughes, Iosefo Verevou (C), Gabiriele Matanisiga, Madhwan Gounder, Tevita Waranaivalu, Monit Chand, Iowane Matanisiga.