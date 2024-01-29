Radrodro seeks traditional forgiveness

Ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro presented his traditional apology (matanigasau) to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka at his official residence in Suva today.

This has been confirmed by the Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Secretariat who were also part of the delegation.

This act of remorse by the dismissed Minister does not pardon him, nor does it give way to Radrodro’s reinstatement as a Cabinet Member.

Going forth, when Parliament sits in March, Radrodro will be the only Government MP who will not serve as a Cabinet Minister or an Assistant Minister.

Meanwhile, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka was expected to meet with Prime Minister Rabuka today.

No details of the meeting have so far been released by either party.