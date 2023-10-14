Raheem is our triumph card: Khan

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan says Fiji Under 23 defender-cum-attacker Mohammed Fataul Raheem is their triumph card in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship in Suva.

Raheem’s goal in their 1-0 win over Labasa got Ba into the semifinals and today, the 20-year-old Colaci native from Seaqaqa netted a hat-trick in their 4-0 victory over Navua in the first semifinal.

“I have been using him as an impact player. He is our triumph card and we see if he has to start from the bench and that is our strength.” Khan told FijiLive.

“We always see that if he has to start the match or go from the bench to create impact.”

“There was a little injury concern for him but he went out and defied that. We are proud of the way he and the boys communicate on the field.”

“Everyone has been playing their hearts out and the unity within our team is very strong. Players are backing each other up on and off the pitch which is a great thing to see.”

Khan also mentioned that former mentors Yogen Dutt and Fiji Under 19 coach Sunil Kumar have been playing a key role in setting up the game plan and strategies in the team.

“I’d like to thank Master Yogen and Sunil for talking about the tactics and motivating the boys because these are young boys and we have amazing ball players.”

“They have done wonderful work in developing this team and the boys are playing above the expectations.”

“Their inclusion in the team has brought in magic and the boys are well versed with the two co-coaches instructing them during the training.”

Ba will face the winner of the Suva vs Lautoka second semifinal in the grand final at 3pm tomorrow.