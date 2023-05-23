Raiwaqa health centre temporarily closed

A burst pipe in one of the consultation rooms has flooded the Raiwaqa Health Centre, forcing the health centre to close temporarily, while patients are being advised to visit other medical facilities for health checks.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is advising members of the public that there will be a delay in the delivery of health care services from Raiwaqa Health Centre.

The statement said, they will need time to clean up the Raiwaqa Health Centre before operations can resume and members of the public are advised to travel to other nearby health facilities until further notice.

“The Ministry of Health & Medical Services sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said.