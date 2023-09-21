Ratu Cokanauto will be laid to rest on Sat

Bau chief and former politician Ratu Cokanauto Tu’uakitau will be laid to rest this Saturday at the Old Suva Cemetery.

He was the fourth son of the late Ratu Sir Edward Tuivanuavou and Adi Lady Vasemaca Tuiburelevu.

Ratu Cokanauto passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday 13 September 2023 at the Oceania Private Hospital in Suva after a short illness.

He was 78 and was from the Mataqali Tuikaba of Bau.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau in a statement said Ratu Cokanauto’s life was marked by his extraordinary leadership and selfless service to Fiji. He was recognized not only for his noble lineage but also for his wisdom, compassion and vision for a united and prosperous Fiji.

He said throughout his lifetime, Ratu Cokanauto played a pivotal role in advancing the interests of Fiji and its people.

“He was a passionate advocate for unity and reconciliation, often mediating in times of tension and working tirelessly to bridge divides behind the scenes. His commitment to the principles of democracy, inclusivity and social justice served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

A Memorial Service will be conducted in Wesley City Mission Church, Butt Street at 8am before his body is taken to the cemetery.

Ratu Tu’uakitau is survived by his wife, Taraivosa Lagilagi, and four children- Ratu Penaia Kadavulevu, Ratu Jone Savou, Ratu Edward Tavanavanua and Adi Litia Tuiburelevu.