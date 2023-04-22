Gillard sidelined after injury

Paramatta Eels enforcer Reagan Campbell-Gillard is expected to be out for some time after picking up a nasty injury during yesterday’s 26-16 NRL Premiership loss to the Brisbane Broncos.

Campbell-Gillard copped a heavy tackle coming out with a groin injury from Broncos forward Payne Haas that left him in a heap.

Eels Head Coach Brad Arthur expects Campbell-Gillard to miss some time on the field.

“I’m not an expert on hip-drops but all three looked similiar and I know which one has the worst result,” Arthur said.

“I don’t think it’s great, he’s in a lot of pain and can barely walk.

Haas was cleared of any malicious intent in the tackle by the NRL Bunker on review.