Reddy bags second Gold, betters his time

Korovuto College runner Vishant Reddy bagged his second Gold on Day 2 of the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday.

The 18-year-old finished first the open category of the 300m, clocking 9.33.54, two seconds better than last year where he clocked 9.35.55.

Reddy, who hails from Uciwai in Nadi said football has been his biggest strength in athletics.

“Mr Kamal Swamy selected me from school to play soccer and we play soccer every week so my speed is there. I am given enough game time and I utilise weekly DFPL games to boost my speed.”

“I feel proud that this year, I am recording better time. I thank God and my trainers because without them this would not have been possible.”

“The sea is near my house so every afternoon after class and training, I go running. Before coming to the Coke Games, every morning I used to train just to have the right fitness for the finals.”

Savenaca Namokali of Natabua High School received Silver with a time of 9.33.58.

Samisoni Kaitu from Holy Cross College finished third clocking 9.45.10.