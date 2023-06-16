Friday, June 16, 2023
Ref Rokovereni achieves another milestone

Fiji 7s Referee Tevita Rokovereni at the gym. Photo courtesy of World Rugby.

Fiji renowned referee Tevita Rokovereni will officiate in Sydney’s top 15s competition, the Shute Shield.

Rokovereni will participate at the Shute Shield in a build-up ahead of officiating in the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy Challenge in Kenya next month.

The 33-year-old from Matamaivere Village in Tailevu said it was always a glad opportunity to referee at international events.

“We always dream of these opportunities and to referee the big matches and this is time for me to prove and achieve it,” Rokovereni said.

“Personally, for me, it’s a huge honour representing not only Fiji but the Pacific.”

Apart from former referee James Bolabiu, Rokovereni is only the second Fijian to be part of the full World Rugby Men’s Sevens Series.

Rokovereni hopes to excel in the 15’s code and the Shute Shield will support his aims

“I think the key word is consistency. It’s one thing trying to get to the top but staying at that level for a long time is a different story altogether.”

“It comes with challenges and without it, we cannot move ahead so for me it’s all about challenging myself, going into the Shute Shield and World Rugby Trophy it’s about preparing myself for what I can bring to the table and perform to my best level.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Kumar anticipates tough battle, eyes consistency