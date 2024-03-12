Release names of two ministers investigated by FICAC: Kumar

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has called on the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to disclose the names of the two members of Cabinet who are being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Speaking in Parliament, Kumar said it is understood that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka’s name is out for his alleged involvement in Fiji Airways ‘travel first, pay later scandal’.

Kumar said such glaring inconsistencies erode the principles of good governance and cast doubt on the Prime Minister’s credibility and integrity.

“In any democracy, the taxpayers can demand accountability and transparency from the Government. In a recent Fiji Airways exclusive deal offered to a selected 200 travellers, the Minister for Tourism and Fiji Airways displayed total disrespect to the taxpayers.”

The Opposition MP said it is disappointing to see the Deputy Prime Minister not attempt to investigate the matter or seek a response from the Fiji Airways Board or its Chairman.

Kumar said instead, we are told by the Minister to leave the airline alone and not much can be done because Fiji Airways is not a government entity or a statutory body.

“Is this the type of leadership we want in Fiji?,” Kumar questioned.