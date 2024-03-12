Friday, March 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Release names of two ministers investigated by FICAC: Kumar

FijiFirst Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has called on the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to disclose the names of the two members of Cabinet who are being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Speaking in Parliament, Kumar said it is understood that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka’s name is out for his alleged involvement in Fiji Airways ‘travel first, pay later scandal’.

Kumar said such glaring inconsistencies erode the principles of good governance and cast doubt on the Prime Minister’s credibility and integrity.

“In any democracy, the taxpayers can demand accountability and transparency from the Government. In a recent Fiji Airways exclusive deal offered to a selected 200 travellers, the Minister for Tourism and Fiji Airways displayed total disrespect to the taxpayers.”

The Opposition MP said it is disappointing to see the Deputy Prime Minister not attempt to investigate the matter or seek a response from the Fiji Airways Board or its Chairman.

Kumar said instead, we are told by the Minister to leave the airline alone and not much can be done because Fiji Airways is not a government entity or a statutory body.

“Is this the type of leadership we want in Fiji?,” Kumar questioned.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM co...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed the Government’s plan ...
News

$14.7m master plan for CWM infrastr...

The Government of Australia will support the Ministry of Health and...
Business

Digicel works with Nokia to upgrade...

Digicel Fiji today announced it is working with Nokia to upgrade ce...
News

Senior cop fronts court on bribery ...

Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt will investigate Turaga, PM...

News
Prime Mini...

$14.7m master plan for CWM infra...

News
The Govern...

Digicel works with Nokia to upgr...

Business
Digicel Fi...

Senior cop fronts court on bribe...

News
Deputy Dir...

Nasinu suspends five key players...

Football
Nasinu Foo...

Dr Diva takes up coaching role

Football
Dr Diva Si...

Popular News

Coach Kolinisau touches down for...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Saneem charged, held, to front c...

News
Former Sup...

Search continues for missing doc...

News
The search...

Replace Turaga with someone else...

News
Opposition...

AG refers newspaper to Fiji Medi...

News
Attorney-G...

Suva, Nadroga escape with wins i...

Rugby
Defending ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error: