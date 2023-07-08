Saturday, July 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Remember the sacrifices, Young Kulas told

Former Fiji Women’s head coach Marika Rodu has urged the Digicel Young Kulas to keep their parents in mind and the sacrifices they made to see them grow and become youth ambassadors of the country.

In his motivation message to the team, the former national and Rewa rep said the final match of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship against New Zealand today will not be an easy one but the team can make the impossible possible if it plays with a plan and focus.

“It’s not easy for families to let their children be part of the month-long camp and prepare for a tournament like this.”

“Your parents have made the biggest sacrifice so always remember that you are playing for them.”

“They have faith in you and that’s why you are representing Fiji. Don’t let their faith go down because they are your biggest ardent fan.”

“The crowd will play an important role in motivating the young girls.”

Rodu advised the Kulas to make the right choice and be confident on the field against a tough New Zealand.

“Speed, willingness to go forward and the ‘tabu soro’ (never give up) attitude is always evident in their game.”

“It’s going to be a different ball game in the final and players will need to control the game well. Displaying the fighting attitude and change in mindset is important. Don’t say that New Zealand is a tough team but believe in yourselves that you can compete against them and the end result will be in your favor.”

Hosts Fiji will face New Zealand in the final at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva while the third and fourth place playoff between Samoa and Cook Islands will kick off at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Nadi ready to retain Skipper, Fareb...

Defending champion Nadi is determined to retain its Skipper Cup and...
Rugby

Vanua Championship launched

The 2023 Vodafone Vanua Champion was launched in style at the Vodaf...
News

Two Electoral Commission members an...

Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission (COC) chair Si...
2023-24 National Budget

Opposition likely to debate with 2 ...

FijiFirst could still have two members short during the 2023-24 Nat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi ready to retain Skipper, Fa...

Sports
Defending ...

Vanua Championship launched

Rugby
The 2023 V...

Two Electoral Commission members...

News
Prime Mini...

Opposition likely to debate with...

2023-24 National Budget
FijiFirst ...

Prasad appointed BSP’s GM ...

Business
Bank of So...

Govt aims to reduce debt ratio t...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Slashed Sports Council budget wo...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Jones shows faith in Vunivalu

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Water Resource Tax to increase

News
Any person...

Tough but out of necessity Budge...

Business
The Associ...

Flying Fijians welcomed in Somos...

Rugby
Hundreds o...

Follow channel of complaints, Ch...

News
Permanent ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Nadi ready to retain Skipper, Farebrother titles