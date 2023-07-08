Remember the sacrifices, Young Kulas told

Former Fiji Women’s head coach Marika Rodu has urged the Digicel Young Kulas to keep their parents in mind and the sacrifices they made to see them grow and become youth ambassadors of the country.

In his motivation message to the team, the former national and Rewa rep said the final match of the OFC U19 Women’s Championship against New Zealand today will not be an easy one but the team can make the impossible possible if it plays with a plan and focus.

“It’s not easy for families to let their children be part of the month-long camp and prepare for a tournament like this.”

“Your parents have made the biggest sacrifice so always remember that you are playing for them.”

“They have faith in you and that’s why you are representing Fiji. Don’t let their faith go down because they are your biggest ardent fan.”

“The crowd will play an important role in motivating the young girls.”

Rodu advised the Kulas to make the right choice and be confident on the field against a tough New Zealand.

“Speed, willingness to go forward and the ‘tabu soro’ (never give up) attitude is always evident in their game.”

“It’s going to be a different ball game in the final and players will need to control the game well. Displaying the fighting attitude and change in mindset is important. Don’t say that New Zealand is a tough team but believe in yourselves that you can compete against them and the end result will be in your favor.”

Hosts Fiji will face New Zealand in the final at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva while the third and fourth place playoff between Samoa and Cook Islands will kick off at 1pm.