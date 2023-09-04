Respect and maintain integrity, recruits told

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew issued a stern reminder to the 220 Police recruits at the Fiji Police Academy in Navosa today.

Chew reiterated the need to respect and maintain the integrity of the policing profession.

He said the Police uniform does not represent the authority to abuse, corrupt or to use for personal gain.

“This uniform does not belong solely to your family, relatives, friends or acquaintances. This uniform belongs to everyone, as you are here to serve everyone equally without prejudice or favour”.

The Acting Commissioner said, “If you remain humble and keep close to your heart the core values of policing with the firm understanding that you are accountable for all your actions, I can guarantee that you will have a long, prosperous and distinguished policing career.”

Meanwhile, the recruits include candidates from the open recruitment drive, absorbed police constables and ten officers from the Tuvalu Police Service.

The training for Batch 66 is expected to end in mid-December.