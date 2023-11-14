Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Restriction in place on unnecessary movement

The Fiji Police Force  is restricting movement of all Fijians from 6pm tonight till 4am tomorrow.

In a media conference, NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said this is not a curfew but to limit unnecessary movements which could lead to unwanted casualties.

She said that the restricted movement would be greater for high risk areas where TC Mal is likely to track -Which the Fiji Meteorological Service will release data on.

Soko also highlighted that the Suva Retailers Association has notified them that businesses in the Suva area will cease operations from 4pm today to allow workers to return to their homes.

She said that non-essential government employees are advised to work from home in the meantime, until further assessments is conducted.

Meanwhile eight evacuation centres have been opened around the country.

Soko said 290 Fijians have moved into these evacuation centres, where one in the Central Division, two in the Western Division and four in the Eastern Division.

“Move to high grounds now, as there is still daylight. We plead with the public to move now to avoid any causality.”

“Your safety is our paramount concern,” Soko added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
