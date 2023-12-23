Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there has been a resurgence of key products in Fiji’s market, particularly water and kava.

In a media conference, the Minister for Trade indicated that cassava, turmeric, ginger and other commodities that are being exported have been doing exceptionally well.

Kamikamica said there are things also happening in the background that the Government is trying to scale up productions of other agricultural products.

The Minister for Trade highlighted that Fiji kava is currently a big commodity in the globe.

He said that Fiji Kava are now producing kava shots, kava capsules, tablets; and that there are products that they indicate to create.

“There is an opportunity to export to other Pacific Island Countries, the European Union, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and into the U.S. market.”

“In the UK, kava is still banned,” he said.

Kamikamica said talks are happening in the background with the Pacific Islands Forum, and Pharma Plus to actually standardise and value add to the product.

He said the potential is promising and that the Ministry is doing everything it can to boost the industry.