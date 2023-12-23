Saturday, December 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Resurgence of key products in Fiji’s market

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there has been a resurgence of key products in Fiji’s market, particularly water and kava.

In a media conference, the Minister for Trade indicated that cassava, turmeric, ginger and other commodities that are being exported have been doing exceptionally well.

Kamikamica said there are things also happening in the background that the Government is trying to scale up productions of other agricultural products.

The Minister for Trade highlighted that Fiji kava is currently a big commodity in the globe.

He said that Fiji Kava are now producing kava shots, kava capsules, tablets; and that there are products that they indicate to create.

“There is an opportunity to export to other Pacific Island Countries, the European Union, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and into the U.S. market.”

“In the UK, kava is still banned,” he said.

Kamikamica said talks are happening in the background with the Pacific Islands Forum, and Pharma Plus to actually standardise and value add to the product.

He said the potential is promising and that the Ministry is doing everything it can to boost the industry.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FCCC reminds customers to be vigila...

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has recorded 146 all...
Rugby

Kotoisuva re-signs for 2024 season

The Kaiviti Silktails has announced that Timoci Kotoisuva, the youn...
News

Increased Police presence around th...

Police will be beefing up its operations as Fijians rush to do thei...
Football

Inter Miami welcomes Luis Suarez fo...

Inter Miami has completed their high-profile signing, bringing in U...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FCCC reminds customers to be vig...

News
The Fijian...

Kotoisuva re-signs for 2024 seas...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Increased Police presence around...

News
Police wil...

Inter Miami welcomes Luis Suarez...

Football
Inter Miam...

FNPF pensioners get increased al...

News
Fiji Natio...

$3.3m Housing Authority arrears

News
Housing Au...

Popular News

PALM, RSE registrations temporar...

News
The Nation...

Hetet remains focused after RWC ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Tight competition for Ravouvou&#...

Rugby
Competitio...

Police FC wins National Club Cha...

Football
Ba's Polic...

Qiliho fronts CID over abuse of ...

News
Suspended ...

Fiji Ports announces $15.6m divi...

Business
Fiji Ports...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FCCC reminds customers to be vigilant