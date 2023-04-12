Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Review of Immigration Act: PM

The Office of the Attorney-General in consultations with the Ministry of Home Affairs will carry out a holistic review of the Immigration Act.

This is after Cabinet approved the review.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the Act provides the regulation of individuals entering or transitioning Fiji and the purposes for such travel.

The review team will include representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in consultations with the Office of the Attorney-General.

Also, Cabinet has agreed that the Ministry of Fisheries undertake extensive consultations on fishing permit and licence processes.

Nationwide consultations will be undertaken by the Ministry of Fisheries, following which a practical mechanism for the administration of the inshore fisheries licencing regime will be established.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
