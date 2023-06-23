Revived taskforce to address termite infestation

Termites pose a global nuisance, known for being one of the most challenging pests to control and eradicate.

And in light of this, Fijian authorities and industry representatives met with the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna in Suva today and revived a taskforce to address termite infestation that has inflicted significant damage on Fiji’s Western and Northern regions.

While opening the meeting, Tubuna expressed gratitude to the attendees for their participation and emphasized the urgent need to combat this stealthy and ruthless enemy.

He said the impact of the termite infestation has been immense, resulting in millions of dollars in damages affecting numerous Fijian families and businesses.

“During a recent visit to Lautoka and the West, I witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of this imported pest.”

Stakeholders revealed that approximately 150 properties in Lautoka alone have been identified as termite-infested, with some structures so severely compromised that demolition is necessary.

Australia alone is experiencing an annual cost of AUD 1.3 billion in repair expenses for 180,000 homes affected.

Experts have indicated that termites can devalue a property by up to 25 per cent and accelerate the need for costly repairs over time, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue.

“Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the impact on families and businesses, the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF), private sector entities, stakeholders, and the Government must collaborate moving forward,” Tubuna said.

The BAF has assumed responsibility for containing and controlling the Asian Subterranean Termite (AST) infestation and implementing preventive measures to curb its spread beyond the Lautoka and Labasa districts.

Government on the other hand has consistently provided financial support to the BAF since its establishment, allocating $6.3 million for operational and capital purposes between 2018 and 2019.

Tubuna said that while the Government remains committed to robust biosecurity protocols and affirmative measures, the role of industry and business in preventing the importation of biosecurity hazards is crucial.

The task force intends to gather valuable insights and data from all participants to devise effective strategies and policies.