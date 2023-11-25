Rewa bows out of Pacific Cup

Rewa has officially bowed out of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw against the Queensland All Stars in its third match of the tournament at the Bill McKinlay Park in Auckland today.

The Delta Tigers after two earlier losses, needed a win in the fixture to stay in contention.

Epeli Valevou opened Rewa’s account in the 23rd minute but an equalizer by Jordan Acraham three minutes before full-time dashed their hopes.

Rewa’s match against the NZFFI All Stars later tonight will just be a formality.

Queensland All Stars remain unbeaten and now have 7 points.

They will meet Suva in their final Group B match at 5.15pm.