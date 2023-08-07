Rewa can win BOG, says confident Hughes

Rewa Captain Setareki Hughes is more than a hundred per cent sure about winning the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Hughes said they are desperate to reclaim the title after two years.

Despite Rewa’s 1-1 draw against Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Lautoka in the top-of-the-table clash on Sunday; Hughes said they comfortably produced their best performance in the build-up to the tournament.

“Most of the boys have picked up very well in their game despite the fact that we couldn’t train well due to the rainy weather.”

“While we knew Lautoka will not be any feast, every player lifted their performance and gave their hundred per cent in the game which we think is a positive build-up to BOG, a tournament we have eyed to win.”

Rewa last won the BOG in 2020 after beating Suva 1-0 at Churchill Park thanks to a lone goal by striker Bruce Hughes, who now features for Suva after making a move in the player transfer window this year.

The Delta Tigers are drawn in a tough Group B with neighbours Suva, traditional football giants Ba and defending champions Labasa.

“We won’t underestimate any team because, in tournament’s, every team becomes tough. It’s a matter of how we approach the game and the way we view our opponents.”

“We have played the three teams in the league and have drawn some ideas as to what they can put forward against us but we will need to lift our performance and take one game at a time as our target is to win the pool games first.”

Having kept faith in most of the young players who have been extraordinary this season, Hughes is impressed to see how their combination strikes balance with the senior players in the team.

“Definitely, we are moving in the right direction as the young ones are able to gel with the experienced players and the energy the youth players bring to the team adds a lot of spark.”

“The youth players have been playing in Rewa since last year and some from the start of the season but they are well aware of the game structure and style we play so that’s like a bonus point for us when we go to the BOG.”

“Delon Shankar has been with the Fiji Under 17 team and before that, he was part of our youth development team together with Asivorosi Rabo and Josaia Sela and these players are not known to play in tournaments as well. They have been exceptional with the senior players during the Fiji FACT and we are rest assured they will continue to put in their effort this week.”

Hughes added the team will better their finishing and defence with the desperation for their endeavours to be rewarded in the tournament.

“The most important thing is finishing which we lack but come game day, I’m sure we will be able to finish our chances which we found a bit difficult in the past few games.”

“The boys will also work on their defensive role individually so that we don’t just rely on our backline to do the entire job. Every player will need to take the onus on them and communicate effectively on the field.”

Extra Supermarket/Ajay Tradings sponsored Rewa will open its campaign against Suva at 1.30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.