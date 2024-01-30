Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Ro Teimumu tipped to replace Radrodro

In a latest twist to the Aseri Radrodro saga, a Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) delegation visited the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa and held discussions about the possibility of her joining Government.

This however can only be possible if Radrodro resigns from Parliament as Ro Teimumu is the next SODELPA candidate with the highest number of votes.

Ro Teimumu, having previously served as Education Minister, could possibly be nominated for the position by SODELPA, should Radrodro resign.

This will also maintain the Coalition Parties Agreement, whereby SODELPA will hold three ministerial positions.

The dismissal of Radrodro has seen him being demoted as a backbencher.

Ro Teimumu received 1,123 votes during the 2022 General Election.

Meanwhile,  Radrodro when questioned by FijiLive if he would resign, said he is a Party man and would do what is best for SODELPA.

SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka has refused to comment on the matter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
