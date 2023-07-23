Road accidents claim two more lives

Two more lives were lost on Fiji’s roads in the last 24 hours.

The first accident occurred in Koronubu Road in Ba, where a man who was sitting in the middle of the road was bumped by an unknown vehicle.

The incident occurred after 4am and witnessed by the occupants of another vehicle approaching the scene, but they could not make out the particulars of the car.

The witnesses rushed the 25-year-old victim to the Ba Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old man was bumped by a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man along Khalsa Road early this morning.

The victim was walking towards his home when the alleged incident occurred.

In another serious accident case, a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man veered off the road in Bulileka after 3am this morning.

The four passengers were conveyed to the Labasa Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The driver and one of his passengers remain hospitalized.

The national road death toll now stands at 53 compared to 21 for the same period last year.