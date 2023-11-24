Rokolisoa named in All Blacks 7s

Fiji-born playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa has been named in the All Blacks 7s squad for next weekend’s Dubai 7s in the United Arab Emirates.

Head coach Tomasi Cama Jnr has also included experienced players like Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Regan Ware, Sam Dickson, Scott Curry, Sione Molia and Tim Mikkelson.

Andrew Knewstubb, Lewis Ormond, Amanaki Nicole, Roderick Solo, Kitiona Vai, Dylan Collier, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu have missed out due to injuries.

All Blacks Sevens: Akuila Rokolisoa, Che Clark, Codemeru Vai, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Regan Ware, Sam Dickson, Scott Curry, Sione Molia, Tepaea Cook-Savage. Tim Mikkelson.