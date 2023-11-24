Friday, November 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rokolisoa named in All Blacks 7s

Fiji-born playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa has been named in the All Blacks 7s squad for next weekend’s Dubai 7s in the United Arab Emirates.

Head coach Tomasi Cama Jnr has also included experienced players like Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Regan Ware, Sam Dickson, Scott Curry, Sione Molia and Tim Mikkelson.

Andrew Knewstubb, Lewis Ormond, Amanaki Nicole, Roderick Solo, Kitiona Vai, Dylan Collier, Joe Webber and Tone Ng Shiu have missed out due to injuries.

 All Blacks Sevens: Akuila Rokolisoa, Che Clark, Codemeru Vai, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Moses Leo, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Regan Ware, Sam Dickson, Scott Curry, Sione Molia, Tepaea Cook-Savage. Tim Mikkelson.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

2 arrested over importation of illi...

A joint operation between the Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau, Fiji Re...
Football

Suva remains on song in Pacific Cup...

Suva remains on song in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland ...
News

Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancellor

The Fiji National University (FNU) Council has announced the appoin...
News

Chew meets with Fiji’s envoy ...

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew met with Fiji’s Am...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2 arrested over importation of i...

News
A joint op...

Suva remains on song in Pacific ...

Football
Suva remai...

Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancell...

News
The Fiji N...

Chew meets with Fiji’s env...

News
The Acting...

Inaugural Medics IDC hailed a su...

Football
The inaugu...

Rainibogi wins three Gold medals...

Weightlifting
Fiji's fla...

Popular News

Bus operators can be penalised u...

News
Bus compan...

No timeframe on repair of burst ...

News
Fiji Roads...

Jioje guides Fijian powerlifters...

2023 Pacific Games
Fiji Natio...

Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancell...

News
The Fiji N...

Domestic-related crimes remain a...

News
Domestic-r...

Vateitei makes ref debut at PGs

2023 Pacific Games
18-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

2 arrested over importation of illicit drugs