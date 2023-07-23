Sunday, July 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rongosulia penalty saves Navua

A last gasp penalty by Solomon Islander Jared Rongosulia saw Navua hold champions Rewa 1-1 in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

The Delta Tigers led 1-0 at the break via a goal from former Navua rep Monit Chand.

Rewa lost key midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu to a red card following his second booking of the match.

In additional time, Solomon striker Jackson Wale made a good run and outpaced the defence before getting chopped inside the box.

Match referee Ronil Chand did not hesitate to award a penalty to the hosts and Rongosulia sent goalkeeper Mohammed Alam in the wrong direction with his cool finish.

Rewa remains second in the standing but now has 24 points while Navua is sixth with 14 points.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

NZ citizen airlifted after snorkeli...

A New Zealand national who was a passenger on board a cruise liner ...
Football

Nadroga registers crucial DFPL win

Nadroga registered a crucial 1-0 win over bottom placed Tavua in Ro...
Football

Tailevu Naitasiri holds star-studde...

A late charge from Tailevu Naitasiri saw the minnows hold Suva to a...
Rugby

Volavola to return in remaining PNC...

Flying Fijians pivot Ben Volavola is expected to return in next wee...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NZ citizen airlifted after snork...

News
A New Zeal...

Nadroga registers crucial DFPL w...

Football
Nadroga re...

Tailevu Naitasiri holds star-stu...

Football
A late cha...

Volavola to return in remaining ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Leitch sees red as Samoa beats J...

Rugby
A red card...

ACP Driu calls for behavioral ch...

News
Assistant ...

Popular News

Kikau to return against former c...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Campbell-Gillard scores, Sivo bi...

NRL
Former Fij...

Traill further testifies in ex P...

News
Director A...

$103m for higher education: MoE

News
Assistant ...

Hard selection process for first...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

PIF discusses final draft on fra...

News
The Pacifi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

NZ citizen airlifted after snorkeling accident