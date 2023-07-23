Rongosulia penalty saves Navua

A last gasp penalty by Solomon Islander Jared Rongosulia saw Navua hold champions Rewa 1-1 in Round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

The Delta Tigers led 1-0 at the break via a goal from former Navua rep Monit Chand.

Rewa lost key midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu to a red card following his second booking of the match.

In additional time, Solomon striker Jackson Wale made a good run and outpaced the defence before getting chopped inside the box.

Match referee Ronil Chand did not hesitate to award a penalty to the hosts and Rongosulia sent goalkeeper Mohammed Alam in the wrong direction with his cool finish.



Rewa remains second in the standing but now has 24 points while Navua is sixth with 14 points.