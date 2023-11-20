Monday, November 20, 2023
Roosters lock in Wong for two more years

Photo Courtesy: Sydney Roosters

The Sydney Roosters have locked in Fiji Bati second-row forward Siua Wong on a two-year extension at the club until at least the end of 2026.

Wong joined the Roosters as a 14-year-old and entered the history books as the first player to graduate to the NRL via the Sydney Roosters Academy.

He made his NRL debut in Round 18 this year, completing the year with 10 first grade appearances.

Wong was recognised for his stellar debut season at the Club’s end of season awards where he was the recipient of the Harry Phipps Rising Star Award. He was also named the Sydney Roosters NSW Cup Player of the Year.

“I’ve loved the Roosters since the day I joined the Club as a young teenager. I’ve found a home here and I’m proud to wear the Roosters jersey every chance I get,” Wong said in a statement.

“I’m so lucky to be coached by Trent and to be mentored by the senior players at the Club. I still have a lot of improvement in me and I’m looking forward to continuing to work hard to keep developing as a player, and also as a person.”

Roosters Head Coach Trent Robinson acknowledged the strides Wong has taken in his development, especially since becoming a founding participant of the Sydney Roosters Academy.

“I’ve loved watching Siua’s growth in confidence not only as a player but also within the squad, over the last few years,” he said.

“Whatever he is tasked with, whether it be at training or to do with his studies, he gives his all, and it’s exciting for the Roosters to know that he will continue to be part of the next generation we have progressing through the ranks together.”

Incredibly proud of his ancestry, Wong made his international debut with Fiji at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and earned his first cap with Mate Ma’a Tonga in their recent series against England.

Away from the field, Wong is completing a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
