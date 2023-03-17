Fiji 1 into first round of eliminations at Marist 7s

Ben Golling’s Fiji 1 qualified to the elimination round 1 after thumping Police White 20-0 in their second Pool I at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today.

It took Fiji three minutes to break the heavy Police defence wall and score their first try through Viwa Naduvalo following a set-up from Napolioni Bolaca and Waisake Raiwasa but Bolaca failed to convert in the third minute.

Bolaca later turned hero as he sneaked past the Police half-back and dived in the corner to score for a 10-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second stanza, an unmarked Ponipate Loganimasi increased the lead for Fiji after he beautifully secured an inflicted pass from Tira Patterson, but the conversion remained unsuccessful.

Speedster Jope Nasera scored the final converted try from a Rokoua Rasaku kick and chase to seal the win.