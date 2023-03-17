Friday, March 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji 1 into first round of eliminations at Marist 7s

Ben Golling’s Fiji 1 qualified to the elimination round 1 after thumping Police White 20-0 in their second Pool I at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s today.

It took Fiji three minutes to break the heavy Police defence wall and score their first try through Viwa Naduvalo following a set-up from Napolioni Bolaca and Waisake Raiwasa but Bolaca failed to convert in the third minute.

Bolaca later turned hero as he sneaked past the Police half-back and dived in the corner to score for a 10-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second stanza, an unmarked Ponipate Loganimasi increased the lead for Fiji after he beautifully secured an inflicted pass from Tira Patterson, but the conversion remained unsuccessful.

Speedster Jope Nasera scored the final converted try from a Rokoua Rasaku kick and chase to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Super W champion Fijiana Drua annou...

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will feature a revamped side for i...
News

No compensation in the review: Tura...

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says Go...
Marist 7s

Barbarians book spot in Marist 7s e...

DXC Barbarians recorded a huge 38-7 victory over Navala Rugby in th...
Marist 7s

Sharks come from behind to hold 6-m...

The Ravuka Sharks came from two tries down to hold an ill-disciplin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Super W champion Fijiana Drua an...

Rugby
The Rooste...

No compensation in the review: T...

News
The Attorn...

Barbarians book spot in Marist 7...

Marist 7s
DXC Barbar...

Sharks come from behind to hold ...

Marist 7s
The Ravuka...

Ristic replaces Nand as Nadro co...

Football
Nadroga fo...

Bolaca can play, operation param...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Popular News

Aim is to make sugar industry vi...

News
Minister f...

NZ reaffirms close relationship ...

News
Foreign Af...

Fisherman missing at sea near Ra...

News
Search e...

TLTB chief executive suspended

News
The Board ...

Krishna’s Bengaluru in ISL final...

Football
Fijian Cap...

No Jab No Job regulation revoked...

News
Attorney G...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Super W champion Fijiana Drua announce squad