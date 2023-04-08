Sacrifice for the good of humanity: NFP

National Federation Party (NFP) Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Easter is yet again a timely reminder to all of us about the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the good of humanity.

In his Easter message, Prof Prasad said the significance of this annual event tells us that Christ triumphed over death and evil, as well as unjust collusion that sent him to be crucified.

“It is a reminder of hope, light and victory both at the cross, and when the stone was rolled away.”

“Christ’s story is eternal and we can reflect on Him, where despite darkness and death, we are stronger when we are led by compassion and love.”

He said the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ also serves as a constant reminder to all us of, of our fundamental duty to thwart off the forces with devious designs and re- establish the rule of righteousness.

“The National Federation Party wishes everyone a blessed and safe Easter and urges our people to reflect on the spiritual significance of this annual event as we search for answers to our pressing national and issues.”

“All of us must at all times demonstrate our unflinching commitment to the cause of humanity.”

“Let us remember and reach out to our suffering countrymen, women, elders, widows, widowers and children, and see in them the redemption message of Easter, and the dignified compassion of Christ.”

“All of us of should harness our energy and resources to reclaim, rebuild, restore and reunite as nation.”

“May this divine and timely spirit of Easter inspire us to continue to heal and move forward to make our beloved Fiji a land of hope and opportunity,” he added.