Saturday, April 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sacrifice for the good of humanity: NFP

National Federation Party (NFP) Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says Easter is yet again a timely reminder to all of us about the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the good of humanity.

In his Easter message, Prof Prasad said the significance of this annual event tells us that Christ triumphed over death and evil, as well as unjust collusion that sent him to be crucified.

“It is a reminder of hope, light and victory both at the cross, and when the stone was rolled away.”

“Christ’s story is eternal and we can reflect on Him, where despite darkness and death, we are stronger when we are led by compassion and love.”

He said the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ also serves as a constant reminder to all us of, of our fundamental duty to thwart off the forces with devious designs and re- establish the rule of righteousness.

“The National Federation Party wishes everyone a blessed and safe Easter and urges our people to reflect on the spiritual significance of this annual event as we search for answers to our pressing national and issues.”

“All of us must at all times demonstrate our unflinching commitment to the cause of humanity.”

“Let us remember and reach out to our suffering countrymen, women, elders, widows, widowers and children, and see in them the redemption message of Easter, and the dignified compassion of Christ.”

“All of us of should harness our energy and resources to reclaim, rebuild, restore and reunite as nation.”

“May this divine and timely spirit of Easter inspire us to continue to heal and move forward to make our beloved Fiji a land of hope and opportunity,” he added.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji makes shaky start in Singapore...

Fiji kicked off its campaign in the Singapore 7s with a hard fought...
Rugby

Rokolisoa stars in New Zealand’s op...

Fiji-born playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa starred in New Zealand’s impre...
Football

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji U2...

Marcus and Lachlan Lal, the sons of former national rep Jason Lal, ...
Entertainment

Actress Basu and husband reveal dau...

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover shared...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji makes shaky start in Singap...

Rugby
Fiji kicke...

Rokolisoa stars in New Zealand’s...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Lal bros set to feature for Fiji...

Football
Marcus and...

Actress Basu and husband reveal ...

Entertainment
Actor coup...

Director and Johnny Depp collabo...

Entertainment
French act...

9 Fijians prohibited from enteri...

Fiji Parliament
The curren...

Popular News

Relentless attacks on public off...

Fiji Parliament
Opposition...

Corruption hinders development, ...

News
Corruption...

Duo remanded in custody for assa...

News
The Suva's...

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifina...

Sports
Fijiana wa...

Fiji drawn with Samoa for Singap...

Rugby
Hong Kong ...

Fiji Airways acquires two new Ai...

Fiji Parliament
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fiji makes shaky start in Singapore 7s