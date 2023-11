The Samoan men’s side will feature in the Olympic Games for the first time next year in Paris, France after winning the qualifier event at the 2023 Oceania Sevens in Brisbane last night.

The Brian Lima coached side beat Papua New Guinea 31-0 in the final to secure its place in the Olympics.

Samoa also had the chance to claim the Oceania Sevens title but went down 24-19 in extra time to New Zealand at the Ballymore Stadium.

Akuila Rokolisoa scored the match-winning try for the All Blacks Sevens.