Provincial competitions hold a special place: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru says provincial competitions hold a special place in our hearts as they showcase the incredible talent and dedication of our young athletes from all corners of the country.

Speaking at the official launch of the Fiji Rugby Union’s Provincial Competitions for the 2024 season, Saukuru highlighted the importance of sports to the country’s economy and mentioned about the Ministry’s 40 per cent increase in budget for the current financial year.

He also noted the significant contribution of overseas sports stars’ salaries to the economy through remittances.

“This year, we have the Skipper Cup competition, ANZ Marama Cup, Royal Tea Ranadi, and Vodafone Vanua Championship all kicking off this Saturday,” Saukuru said.

The Skipper Cup will feature 10 teams, the ANZ Marama Cup will have 10 teams, and the Vodafone Vanua Cup will see 16 teams competing, with new Unions, Kadavu, and Taveuni, joining the competition this year.

Reflecting on the 2023 champions, Saukuru, congratulated Suva, Lautoka, and Nasinu for their outstanding achievements and wished them luck in defending their titles

He reminded all teams that success is not just about winning but about giving their best effort, showing sportsmanship, and creating lasting memories and encouraged players and teams to compete with passion, determination, and respect for their opponents.