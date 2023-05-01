Sayed-Khaiyum charged for abuse of office

Former Attorney-General and General Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been charged with one count of Abuse of Office contrary to section 139 of the Crimes Act 2009.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew in a statement said the charge sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections against Sayed-Khaiyum in February.

Chew said Sayed-Khaiyum will remain in custody and will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Suva tomorrow.

“The Fiji Police Force would like to again call for patience in regard to the conduct of investigations of these high profile cases. The complex nature of the reports determines the course of investigations, which have no pre-determined timeline.”

“We reiterate that investigators need time to gather evidence and statements, and rushing the investigation process could hinder the prosecution outcome.”

Chew also highlighted that the CID Special Taskforce headed by the Director of Criminal Investigation is independent and does not take any directive from any other senior Police officer, nor is the conduct of investigation influenced by any individual from outside the organization.

“The special taskforce reports directly to my office, and I have full confidence in their ability to conduct their work according to the law.”

“Anyone who has a genuine concern in the manner that the investigations are being conducted is welcomed to lodge an official complaint with the Internal Affairs Unit,” he added.