School bus accident victims to get compensation

The Accident Compensation Commission, Fiji (ACCF) is liaising with Fiji Police Force and identifying victims and their families involved in the bus accident in Lautoka on Wednesday so they can be provided assistance with applications for compensation.

Whilst the actual cause of the accident is still under investigation,  ACCF encourages parents and legal guardians to reach out to the Commission for assistance.

They can contact ACCF on 8923770,  email on info@accf.com.fj or drop a message on the ACCF Facebook page.

Application forms can also be obtained from any branch of the Land Transport Authority of Fiji and parents and legal guardians should not hesitate to contact ACCF regarding the application process.

Since 2018 ACCF has received 145 applications involving bus accidents

The Commission is also requesting all road users to share the roads safely and responsibly as we have already lost 44 lives on our roads this year compared to 14 this time last year.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
