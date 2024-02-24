Second loss for Fijiana in Vancouver 7s

Fijiana suffered second straight defeat in Vancouver 7s today after losing 26-12 to Australia at the B.C. Place in Canada.

After losing 21-17 to the USA this morning, the Saiasi Fuli coached side needed a positive result to keep its quarterfinal hopes intact.

Reapi Uluinasau’s early try gave Fijiana a 5-0 lead.

Veteran Sharni Smale got the Aussies back into the match in the fifth minute and Dominique du Toit’s try put them 14-5 ahead at halftime.

Faith Nathan scored Australia’s third try and increased their lead further before Adi Vani Buleki sprinted away to touch down for Fijiana and keep them in the contest with more than three minutes remaining.

Toit again struck in the 12th minute after beating almost the entire Fijiana backline and dotting the ball under the uprights, to seal the match for Australia.

Fijiana will meet Japan in its final Pool B match at 6.15am tomorrow.