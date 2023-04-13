Seruvakula picks strong squad for WRPC

Senirusi Seruvakula will guide the Fijian Warriors for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in Samoa next month.

The former Fijiana Drua Head Coach led the Fiji Warriors in their undefeated run from 2015-2019.

A strong 28-member squad has been selected to travel to Samoa at the end of the month with Seruvakula saying the best available players to face Junior Japan, Manuma Samoa and Tonga A had been chosen.

“Majority of the players selected are experienced as they have played on the world stage and they understand the responsibility it comes with playing for the Warriors in the Pacific Challenge,” Seruvakula said.

“We have shifted our preparation gear and have been focused on the job ahead.

“These players have been in camp since Monday and we have been hitting the hard yards to achieve our goals.

“While we will aim to win the World Rugby Pacific Challenge again, it’s also ideal to give these players the much-needed game time and also cap them so they have a pathway to work towards becoming a Flying Fijian.”

Enele Malele will captain the side.

The Fijian Warriors take on Junior Japan in its first game on May 3.

Fijian Warriors Squad:John Muller, Emosi Natubailagi, Simi Bulai, Seremaia Komailevuka, Patemo Nuku, Nedly Grant, Viliame Nairau, Joseva Nasaroa, Aisake Atani, Saula Qiolevu, Semi Tokitani, Isoa Tuwai, Motikai Murray, Judah Saumaisue, Ilikimi Torosi, Ebernezer Tuidraki, Taitusi Lulusinu, Jonathan Sovasova, Enele Malele, Ponipate Tuberi, Maika Kamikamica, Ropate Rinakama, Tevita Bukaniyava, Sireli Masiwini, Paul Dolokoto, Jack Volavola, Sikeli Basiyalo, Sireli Masi