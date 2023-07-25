Serve with dignity and respect: PS

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Isoa Talemaibua has urged all staff members to continue to serve all Fijians with dignity and respect.

Talemaibua joins the Ministry’s senior management after successfully serving as the Head of Budget Planning at the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Planning, and Statistics.

Led by the Minister Sakiasi Ditoka, staff members of the Ministry performed a traditional iqaloqalovi ceremony to formally welcome Talemaibua to the Ministry.

“We need to have that servanthood spirit to serve our people. It’s not about us, it’s not about anybody else, but it’s about serving people. We need to serve them and lead the way for them to live,” Talemaibua said in his official address.

Talemaibua also convened his first senior management board meeting on his first day in office yesterday, where he reminded senior managers of the importance of serving every Fijian through the services delivered by the Ministry.

In welcoming the newly appointed PS, Ditoka urged staff members to work together and look out for one another.