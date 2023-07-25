Tuesday, July 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Serve with dignity and respect: PS

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Isoa Talemaibua has urged all staff members to continue to serve all Fijians with dignity and respect.

Talemaibua joins the Ministry’s senior management after successfully serving as the Head of Budget Planning at the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Planning, and Statistics.

Led by the Minister Sakiasi Ditoka, staff members of the Ministry performed a traditional iqaloqalovi ceremony to formally welcome Talemaibua to the Ministry.

“We need to have that servanthood spirit to serve our people. It’s not about us, it’s not about anybody else, but it’s about serving people. We need to serve them and lead the way for them to live,” Talemaibua said in his official address.

Talemaibua also convened his first senior management board meeting on his first day in office yesterday, where he reminded senior managers of the importance of serving every Fijian through the services delivered by the Ministry.

In welcoming the newly appointed PS, Ditoka urged staff members to work together and look out for one another.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Japan helps rebuild Kadavu school

The Government of Japan has funded a new three-classroom building f...
News

Toddler drowns in Tailevu: Police

A one-year-old child is believed to be the country’s latest drownin...
Entertainment

Johnson makes huge donation to SAG-...

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has made a huge seven-figure donation to ...
Weightlifting

Taletawa juggles between school and...

Since starting her weightlifting journey in 2020, young weightlifte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Japan helps rebuild Kadavu schoo...

News
The Govern...

Toddler drowns in Tailevu: Polic...

News
A one-year...

Johnson makes huge donation to S...

Entertainment
Dwayne ‘Th...

Taletawa juggles between school ...

Weightlifting
Since star...

Turaga reminds Lomaiviti of the ...

News
The Attorn...

Singer Kelly hospitalised after ...

Entertainment
Grammy awa...

Popular News

Fijian line-up is dangerous, say...

Rugby
Tongan exp...

Wasasala double sinks Nadi in DF...

Football
Seasoned s...

Fijian quartet named in NRL wome...

NRL
Four Fijia...

Road accidents claim two more li...

News
Two more l...

EFL pays out $20.7m in dividend ...

News
The Govern...

Tailevu Naitasiri holds star-stu...

Football
A late cha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Japan helps rebuild Kadavu school