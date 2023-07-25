Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Sherman names Fiji U23 provisional squad

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman has named a 38-member extended Fiji Under 23 provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 OFC Olympic Qualifiers in New Zealand.

The squad selection was done by Sherman with assistance from former national women’s and Rewa coach Marika Rodu, Fiji Under 17 coach Sunil Kumar, assistant national coach Ronil Lal and Fiji Football Association technical advisor Timo Jankowski last week.

The squad includes eight overseas-based players from New Zealand with the likes of Aydin Mustahib and Mohammed Nabeel from Manurewa AFC, Pavit Singh from North Wellington, Semi Nabenu from Auckland United, Gynaesh Reddy from Papakura City FC, Mohammed Yunus Atiq from South Auckland Rangers, Brendan McMullen from Petone FC and Fiji Under 20 skipper Abdullah Aiyas from Bonnyrigg Eagles in Australia.

The majority of the players named in the squad are from the Junior Bula Boys team which featured at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina last month.

The players are scheduled to march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba on Sunday at 7pm.

The squad will be reduced after the first week of training.

A 22-member squad will travel to New Zealand on the 20th August for the qualification.

Fiji Under 23:

Goalkeepers: Jason Rokovucake, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Tevita Ravia, Aydin Mustahib.

Defenders: Tuiba Batiratu, Inoke Turagalailai, Rahul Naresh, Peceli Sukabula, Sailsa Naicegu, Sterling Vasconcellos, Elvis Raju, Raj Pillay, Mosese Gadai, Sailosi Tawake, Pavit Singh, Mohammed Nabeel, Semi Nabenu.

Midfielders: Etonia Dogalau, Josaia Sela, Aporosa Yada, Eshan Kumar, Sailasa Ratu, Mohammed Raheem, Nabil Beg, Gulam Razool, Sakiusa Saqiri, Gyanesh Reddy, Mohammed Yunus Atiq, Brendan McMullen, Abdullah Aiyas.

Strikers: Thomas Dunn, Epeli Valevou, Faazil Ali, Pauliasi Tulivou, Suliano Doli, Melvin Mani, Nemani Dolodai, Netani Suluka.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
