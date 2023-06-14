Silktails gunning for third consecutive win at home

The Kaiviti Silktails has aimed to secure their third consecutive win at home against the Glebe Dirty Reds RMC in Round 12 of the Ron Massey Cup on Saturday.

Head coach Wes Naiqama said while they have been working around their game management, he has full confidence in his young side.

“The last win against the Bulldogs has motivated the players to make it three-in-a-row at home. We have prepared well for this important match against the Glebe.”

“We are going into the game with a lot of confidence because the players have been working hard on our finishing and attitude which was our key weakness in the last two games.”

“I see there is a huge opportunity to keep the winning momentum going and we are eager to finish the week off on a high note. The boys have got a really good feel about the teams and how they play.”

“We know what’s ahead of us in regards to the quality of footy played by the opposition and at the end of the day we’ve got a game plan that needs to be executed well and if we do that, we’ll be in a really good position.”

The Silktails are currently sixth with 10 points and will face the Glebe Dirty Reds RMC at 2pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.