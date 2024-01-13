Saturday, January 13, 2024
Singh calls for Sugar commission of inquiry

Minister for Sugar & Multi Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, has called for a Commission of Inquiry to look into the long-standing issues plaguing the sugar industry.

He says the proposal will be brought forward before the cabinet at the upcoming parliamentary session on January 16th.

Addressing the press, Singh highlighted the dire straits of the sugar sector, which has seen some of its lowest production levels in half a century, alongside deteriorating infrastructure and a pervasive sense of despair among stakeholders.

“We need to have a full inquiry, the Inquiry has to start looking from 2006 to figure out where the fall started,” he firmly stated.

The proposed inquiry aims to scrutinize the management mishaps that have led to the current crisis, promising a comprehensive review of the sector’s trajectory over the past decades

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
